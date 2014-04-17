Heartland Cooks 4/18/14 – Joe’s Black & Bleu Morels

Spring is a time when birds sing, flowers bloom, and mushroom hunters take to the woods in search of morel mushrooms. This week’s Heartland Cook is a mushroom expert, nature author and foodie who loves morels above all else. Joe McFarland of Makanda, Illinois shares his favorite recipe: a cream sauce that mingles the smoky flavor of black morel mushrooms with the tangy taste of bleu cheese. Joe says one bite of prime rib or filet mignon covered his Black & Bleu Morel sauce is enough to convince you spring was worth the wait through the long, hard winter.

Ingredients:

12 Black Morel mushrooms

1 garlic clove (minced)

2 tablespoons salted butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 pint heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles (more or less to taste)

Salt to taste

1 sprig fresh oregano (optional)

Directions:

Cut morels lengthwise to reveal hollow interior and clean well.

In a large skillet over a medium-high heat, melt butter with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Sauté garlic, fresh oregano and cleaned morels stirring often for several minutes until morels begin to brown.

Add heavy whipping cream, reduce heat to medium and stir often as cream begins bubbling.

When cream has thickened, add blue cheese crumbles, stirring until cheese begins to blend with the reduced cream.

Season with a pinch of salt and serve immediately over the beef cut of your choice.

Joe’s Tips: Morels must be fully cooked before being consumed. Black morels are the most flavorful of the morels in the Heartland, and their flavor holds up magnificently well with the strong flavor of blue cheese. This recipe isn't recommended for other varieties of morels.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

