Reports say Missouri basketball coach Haith headed to Tulsa

COLUMBIA, MO (KFVS/AP) - A new basketball coach at Missouri? It sure looks that way.

ESPN.com and CBS Sports are both citing sources saying Tiger's head coach Frank Haith has verbally agreed to become the next coach at Tulsa.

Haith is reportedly traveling to Tulsa to finalize the deal.

A person with knowledge of the situation at Tulsa says Haith is the front-runner for the job, and he was traveling to the school on Thursday afternoon. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing had been finalized.

Haith coached at Miami (Fla.) before taking over at Missouri. He led Missouri to a 30-5 record in 2011-12 and was The Associated Press Coach of the Year. The Tigers went 18-12 this season.

Manning left Tulsa after two seasons to take over at Wake Forest. He coached the Golden Hurricane to the NCAA tournament this season.

Haith just finished his 3rd season at Missouri missing the NCAA Tournament with a team many considered strong enough to make it.

He did lead the Tigers to the NCAA tourney in two of his three seasons and has a 76-28 record at Mizzou.

The Tigers went to the NIT this past season and will lose Jordan Clarkson, Jabari Brown and Earnest Ross to the NBA.

Sources say Tulsa is willing to pay in excess of $1 million for Haith.

If he leaves for Tulsa, Haith would replace Danny Manning who left for Wake Forest earlier this month.

