Potosi Bible in school controversy, 3 charged in murder of Pemiscot co. man

Three men have charged with murder in the death of a Pemiscot County man. Three men have charged with murder in the death of a Pemiscot County man.
Good evening,

Todd Tumminia spent the day in Potosi, Mo. where a student recently caused a stir after she said she brought a Bible to class. He talked to school officials and parents who say Bibles should be allowed in schools and that it's how the matter was handled that has everyone talking. Watch the story tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

Three men have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Pemiscot County man. The body of 60-year-old Roy Jerrolds was found with three gunshot wounds to his head, according to the probable cause statement. Mollie Lair was there. You can click here for the story.

Also at Blanchard on Thursday, students yelled "pass that test" while they geared up for the Missouri Assessment Program test. You can click here for the story.

The former wife of a man convicted of kidnapping and murdering a young neighborhood girl now faces felony charges herself. Tonya M. Smith, 41, is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of causing a child under the age of 13 to view/listen to sexual activity, one count of causing a child over the age of 13 to view/listen to sexual activity, three counts of child enticement and two counts of failure to protect a child.

The driver in a fire truck took a turn too tight and ran off the side of the road Thursday, April 17, according to the West Frankfort Fire Department. They say no one was hurt and none of the equipment was damaged.

Easter is this weekend and we have a list of Easter events in the Heartland. If you’re doing an egg hunt or another Easter event, you can send the information to news@kfvs12.com.

In national news, President Barack Obama said he hopes Russia lives up to its agreement with Ukraine but adds that Russia’s previous actions gave him concern. President Obama said his hope is that Russia will follow through in the next several days on promises made at its meeting on Thursday.

Astronomers have discovered what they say is the most Earth-like planet yet detected – a distant, rocky world that’s similar in size to our own and exists in the Goldilocks zone where it’s not too hot and not too cold for life.

