Easter events around the Heartland

(KFVS) -
The following is a list of Easter events throughout the Heartland. If you have an event, email news@kfvs12.com
.
IllinoisAlto Pass
- The 78th Annual Easter Sunrise Service will be held at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace on Sunday, April 20. The service will begin at 6:15 a.m. There will be special music and Easter congregational singing. The speaker will be Father Uriel Salmanaca. Coffee and donuts will be provided. Visit www.baldknobcross.com
for more information.
Pinckneyville
-First Baptist Church of Pinckneyville will be holding a Good Friday Service from noon to 12:45 p.m. on Friday, April 18. The timing of the service has been planned so that members of the community can attend over their lunch break. The pastor, Dr. Jay Lowder, extends a welcome to everyone in the community regardless of their faith background or church membership. The Good Friday Service will be a brief time of singing and reflecting on the significance of this day in human history.
MissouriCape Girardeau
- “The Way of the Cross” Good Friday cross walk will be held Friday, April 18. Cross walks usually involve the offering of a prayer and meditation at a series of locations of significance within a city. They are a well known way that Christians of all denominations remember Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection. It is organized by Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance and will begin at noon at the Common Pleas Courthouse Gazebo on Lorimier Street.
This is the 14th year that Cape Girardeau churches have joined together for the cross walk. Participants should gather at the Common Pleas Courthouse Gazebo at noon. At about 12:15 p.m., the walk will progress west on Broadway to Pacific Street and then head east on Independence Street, returning to the Common Pleas courtyard. Fourteen stations in the downtown area will be stopping points for Scripture reading and prayer with several locations designated as stops for singing well-known devotional songs as well. Everyone is welcome to take a turn in carrying the full-size cross from station to station.
The route is about 1.2 miles long avoiding steep hills to make it more accessible. The walk should take about one-and-a-half hours to complete. With the route being easy to find up Broadway and down Independence, the CMA encourages people to come for even part of it if they cannot participate in the entire walk. Ample parking is available within a block of the walk's starting point at the Common Pleas Courthouse and bus transportation will be available to provide relief to walkers. Water bottles will also be available.
In the event of rain, the event will be moved to Old St. Vincent's Church on Spanish Street. Cape Girardeau
- Christ Church of the Heartland is hosting a free Easter production. Barabbas is a mixed media production that blends live stage and film in a dizzying format that will leave the viewer anxious for more. An amazing ancient tale told from a modern narrative. Join us Easter weekend 2014 for an incredible experience. See Barabbas at Christ Church of the Heartland at 7 p.m. on April 18 & 19 and on Easter morning April 20 at 10 p.m. Cape Girardeau
- The Schnucks Easter Egg hunt will be held at the Osage Community Centre at 9 a.m. on April 19.Cape Girardeau
- The Easter Bunny will be at the Lazy L Safari Zoo. Easter Egg Hunts at 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. - Age Groups: 4 & under and 5 to 8 years old Games & Races from 1 to 4 p.m. - Easter Bunny Hop Potato Sack Race - Egg & Spoon Race - Bunny Ring Toss Game - Easter Bunny Dartboard and door prize drawings!Jackson
- Crossroads Church in Jackson is hosting an Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 19 for children of all ages from 10 a.m.m to noon. Bring your Easter baskets for fun indoor activities with games, candy inflatables, and more.Marble Hill
- There will be a Dinosaur Easter celebration at the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill on Saturday, April 19. Children under the age of 12 years who visit the museum on Saturday, April 19 will be able to select an egg with a prize in it from The Easter Dinosaur's Nest. Enjoy Easter mazes, crafts, games, and more fun! Spot the" just hatched" baby toy dinosaur and win a prize. Have
extra fun building in the Lego building room from 12:30-4 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission: Adults $2 and 18 years and under is $1. Museum hours: noon-4:30 p.m. Lego room open: 12:30-4 p.m. only. For more information call 573-238-1174 or email bcmnh@sbcglobal.netNew Madrid
- Children ages 3 to 10 are invited to hunt for candy-filled eggs on Saturday, April 19, at Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid. The Easter egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public to attend. Bring your own basket or bag and search for more than 1,500 candy-filled eggs. Children will be divided into four age groups and prizes will be awarded after the hunt. In case of inclement weather, the hunt will be canceled. Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site is located at 312 Dawson Road in New Madrid. For more information, contact the site at 573-748-5340. For more information about state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com
. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
TennesseeUnion City
- Saturday, April 19, Discovery Park of America is hosting an Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt with 10,000 eggs! It is free for members or with paid admission!
2 & Under...1 pmCopyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.
3 Years....1:30 pm
4-5 Years.... 2 pm
6-7 Years... 2:30 pm
8-10 Years....3 pm