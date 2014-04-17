Use the nomination form on the upper right column to tell us about an Everyday Hero in your life
presented by:
KFVS12 and the American Red Cross
sponsored by:
Isle of Capri Casino-Cape Girardeau
We know the Heartland is full of Everyday Heroes, people who touch lives quietly and without the need for recognition. That's why KFVS12, the Isle Of Capri Casino-Cape Girardeau, and your American Red Cross want to honor those who go above and beyond to help their neighbors and communities.
We'll profile one Everyday Hero each month scheduled to air in Heartland News At Ten the last Sunday of the month.
|AIR DATE
|EVERYDAY HERO
|HOMETOWN
|NOMINATOR
|2/26/17
|Nicole Sullins
|Perryville
|Misty Taylor
|1/29/17
|Heather Williams
|Cape Girardeau
|Kacie Sandlin
|12/25/16
|Melody Melloy
|Poplar Bluff
|Dona Rider
|11/27/16
|Gynette Johnson
|Hayti
|Melanie Tipton
|10/30/16
|Donna Norton
|Grand Tower
|Lori Norton
|9/25/16
|Allan Patton
|Zeigler
|Sara Bond
|8/28/16
|Debbie Leoni
|Jackson
|Derrick Dean
|7/31/16
|Mark Brewer
|Perryville
|Carla Brewer
|6/26/16
|Cornellous Smith
|Cape Girardeau
|Tyler Grovenor
|5/22/16
|Wendy Spradling
|Poplar Bluff
|Jonathan Atwood
|4/24/16
|Mary Ann Lewis
|Jackson
|Heather Fisher
|3/27/16
|Robert Harris, Jr.
|Cape Girardeau
|Dana Saverino
|2/28/16
|Rachel Coleman
|Jackson
|Scott Eakers
|1/24/16
|Emma Lambert
|Lilbourn
|Larry Warren
|12/27/15
|Beckey Hays
|Advance
|Heather Cureton
|11/22/15
|Virginia Ford
|Cape Girardeau
|Tina Nations
|10/25/15
|Susie O'Connell
|Cape Girardeau
|Deanna Kranawetter
|9/27/15
|Amanda & Brandon Hill
|Jackson
|Michelle Johnson
|8/23/15
|Diane Silman
|Doniphan
|Heidi Sopko
|7/26/15
|Marilyn Neville
|Zalma
|Karen Sanders
|6/28/15
|Bill Moriarty
|Van Buren
|Lana Hager
|5/24/15
|Laura Law
|Cape Girardeau
|Jeff Long
|4/26/15
|Mary Huck
|Ste. Genevieve
|Margaret Jorgensen
|3/22/15
|Marilyn Hull
|Sikeston
|LaRae Long
|2/22/15
|Sarah Singleton
|Jackson
|Sherry Ford
Stephanie Fridley
|1/25/15
|Angela Bedwell
|Chaffee
|Karry Felty
|12/28/14
|Clint Klipfel
|Portageville
|Kristi Goetz
|11/23/14
|Dr. Tiffany Brey
|Scott City
|Janelle McCrite
|10/26/2014
|Marge Engleman
|Cape Girardeau
|Jeff Long
|9/28/2014
|Tina Nations
|Chaffee
|Christy McClain
|8/31/2014
|Vince Seyer
|Cape Girardeau
|Carol Dippold
|7/27/2014
|Beverly Thomas
|Kennett
|David Fullhart
Mabeline Woods
Roy Jones
|6/22/2014
|Corey Beussink
|Jackson
|Alecia Robert
|5/25/2014
|Ron & JoAnn Hahs
|Daisy
|Bill Freeman
We know the Heartland is full of unsung heroes. Nominate your Everyday Hero here.
Thanks for your nomination. One hero will be selected each month. Everyday Hero profiles are scheduled to air in Heartland News At Ten on the last Sunday of each month. If your hero is selected you will be contacted.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.