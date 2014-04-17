Everyday Heroes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

We know the Heartland is full of Everyday Heroes, people who touch lives quietly and without the need for recognition. That's why KFVS12, the Isle Of Capri Casino-Cape Girardeau, and your American Red Cross want to honor those who go above and beyond to help their neighbors and communities.

We'll profile one Everyday Hero each month scheduled to air in Heartland News At Ten the last Sunday of the month.

AIR DATE EVERYDAY HERO HOMETOWN NOMINATOR
2/26/17 Nicole Sullins Perryville Misty Taylor
1/29/17 Heather Williams Cape Girardeau Kacie Sandlin
12/25/16 Melody Melloy Poplar Bluff Dona Rider
11/27/16 Gynette Johnson Hayti Melanie Tipton
10/30/16 Donna Norton Grand Tower Lori Norton
9/25/16 Allan Patton Zeigler Sara Bond
8/28/16 Debbie Leoni Jackson Derrick Dean
7/31/16 Mark Brewer Perryville Carla Brewer
6/26/16 Cornellous Smith Cape Girardeau Tyler Grovenor
5/22/16 Wendy Spradling Poplar Bluff Jonathan Atwood
4/24/16 Mary Ann Lewis Jackson Heather Fisher
3/27/16 Robert Harris, Jr. Cape Girardeau Dana Saverino
2/28/16 Rachel Coleman Jackson Scott Eakers
1/24/16 Emma Lambert Lilbourn Larry Warren
12/27/15 Beckey Hays Advance Heather Cureton
11/22/15 Virginia Ford Cape Girardeau Tina Nations
10/25/15 Susie O'Connell Cape Girardeau Deanna Kranawetter
9/27/15 Amanda & Brandon Hill Jackson Michelle Johnson
8/23/15 Diane Silman Doniphan Heidi Sopko
7/26/15 Marilyn Neville Zalma Karen Sanders
6/28/15 Bill Moriarty Van Buren Lana Hager
5/24/15 Laura Law Cape Girardeau Jeff Long
4/26/15 Mary Huck Ste. Genevieve Margaret Jorgensen
3/22/15 Marilyn Hull Sikeston LaRae Long
2/22/15 Sarah Singleton Jackson Sherry Ford
Stephanie Fridley
1/25/15 Angela Bedwell Chaffee Karry Felty
12/28/14 Clint Klipfel Portageville Kristi Goetz
11/23/14 Dr. Tiffany Brey Scott City Janelle McCrite
10/26/2014 Marge Engleman Cape Girardeau Jeff Long
9/28/2014 Tina Nations Chaffee Christy McClain
8/31/2014 Vince Seyer Cape Girardeau Carol Dippold
7/27/2014 Beverly Thomas Kennett David Fullhart
Mabeline Woods
Roy Jones
6/22/2014 Corey Beussink Jackson Alecia Robert
5/25/2014 Ron & JoAnn Hahs Daisy Bill Freeman

