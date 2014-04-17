Use the nomination form on the upper right column to tell us about an Everyday Hero in your life

presented by:

KFVS12 and the American Red Cross



sponsored by:

Isle of Capri Casino-Cape Girardeau

We know the Heartland is full of Everyday Heroes, people who touch lives quietly and without the need for recognition. That's why KFVS12, the Isle Of Capri Casino-Cape Girardeau, and your American Red Cross want to honor those who go above and beyond to help their neighbors and communities.

We'll profile one Everyday Hero each month scheduled to air in Heartland News At Ten the last Sunday of the month.