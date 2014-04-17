3 charged with murder in Pemiscot County - SIU cuts - Parent say - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 charged with murder in Pemiscot County - SIU cuts - Parent says student warned for carrying Bible at school

Roy Jerrolds was killed last week and his house set on fire Roy Jerrolds (Source: DeLisle Funeral Home) Roy Jerrolds was killed last week and his house set on fire Roy Jerrolds (Source: DeLisle Funeral Home)
Glenn Poshard is stepping down on the heels of possibly more job cuts at SIU (Source: Allison Twaits, Heartland News) Glenn Poshard is stepping down on the heels of possibly more job cuts at SIU (Source: Allison Twaits, Heartland News)
A mom says a Potosi teacher went too far after the student was repremanded for having a Bible (Source: KMOV) A mom says a Potosi teacher went too far after the student was repremanded for having a Bible (Source: KMOV)
Good afternoon, here are some of the stories we are working on for Heartland News at 5:00 and 6:00 ...

Just in to our newsroom: Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a Portageville man. Mollie Lair will be live in Caruthersville with the latest at 5:00.

The mother of a Potosi, Mo. High School student said a teacher went too far when her daughter was reprimanded for carrying a Bible. Todd Tumminia got reaction from folks around town and has a live report tonight at 5:05.

Since 2010, over 500 jobs have been cut at the SIU, and hundreds more are expected due to lack of state funding. Allison Waits has been following the story all day and has the details live from Carbondale at 6:03.

The former wife of a Senath, Mo. man convicted of kidnapping and murdering a young neighborhood girl now faces felony sexual related charges herself.

President Obama went live on TV this afternoon announcing 8 million have now signed up for his healthcare plan.

A Ky. sheriff is warning about IRS email scams.

Bryan McCormick says isolated T' storms are possible after midnight. Tune in to his full forecast tonight at 5:19.

Get this-A South Carolina man was hit with a federal fine for refilling his 89 cent drink without paying. The on-site construction worker says he didn't know refills at the VA Medical Center in downtown Charleston came at a price. and during his lunch hour, he was slapped with federal charges.

Two Steele, Missouri men are facing charges after officers found marijuana after a 911 call.

Three teenagers pleaded guilty to robbery charges after three convenience stores were robbed in Jackson County, Ill. in January.

Christy Millweard has a story about a Cape Girardeau mom who actually teaches her daughter in class at school. Her story is at 6:09.

Todd Richards has an update on rumors surrounding Mizzou basketball head coach Frank Haith and SIU signings in sports.

For more news, go to our mobile app.

Have a great evening - 

James Long
Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

