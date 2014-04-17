Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office to resume handgun safety classes

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick announced that the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will resume hosting Handgun Safety Classes for residents of Williamson County.

This year, the Sheriff’s Office will offer two types of classes.

The first type of class will be the basic handgun safety class. This class will consist of three hours of classroom discussion at the new Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, located at 404 North Van Buren, Marion, and four hours of range activity at the Williamson County Firearm Training Facility. This Basic Handgun Safety Class will focus on basic safety for handgun owners and their families, proper cleaning and storage of handguns, and Illinois laws concerning possession of firearms.

This class will not meet the criteria for training requirements under the Illinois Concealed Carry Law.

This class will be offered on April 26 at 8 a.m. at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 404 N. Van Buren in Marion, Ill.

Participants in the class will be allowed to bring their handgun to the class, and will be allowed to fire their handgun at the range. Anyone bringing a handgun to this class must be at least 21 years of age and possess a valid FOID card.

The second type of class will be for people who have already earned their Illinois Concealed Carry License. This class is meant to reinforce what people learned in their Concealed Carry training, and will focus on drawing from concealed holsters and the fundamentals of handgun marksmanship.

This class will be held on May 3 at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office’s Firearm Training Facility, 18567 Philadelphia Road in Marion, Ill. Blocks of instruction will begin at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Those attending the class must bring a valid FOID card and a valid Illinois Concealed Carry License. Persons attending this class must provide their own handgun(s) and ammunition. There is no registration for this class, simply arrive at the Range for one of the listed start times.

There is no fee for either of these classes.

For more information or to register for the Basic Handgun Safety class, contact Deputy John Fleming at jfleming@wcsheriff.com, or by phone Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 ext. 1320 or 1321.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.