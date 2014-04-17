Lowe's agrees to minimize lead dust

By JIM SUHRAP Business Writer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Justice Department says Lowe's Home Centers has agreed to pay $500,000 to settle violations of federal rules that require contractors to minimize lead dust from home renovations.

Lowe's is among the nation's biggest home-improvement retailers where homeowners can contract for projects. The government says the company will also adopt a compliance program for Loew's home-renovations program offered through its more than 1,700 stores.

The Justice Department says the action will help protect children from lead exposure by raising contractors' awareness of Environmental Protection Agency lead-safety regulations.

Lowe's spokeswoman Amanda Manna says the company cooperated with the EPA. She says the few contractors in question are among thousands Lowe's hires.

