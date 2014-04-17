2 Steele men facing felony marijuana-related charges

Two Steeele, Missouri men are facing charges after officers found more than a half pound of marijuana in a home, according to Chief Billy Joe Stanfield.Jesse Brock, 27, and Jeremy Johnson, 20, both of Steele face charges of felony possession of a controlled substance.Stanfield says officers and Pemiscot deputies went to North First Street Apartments after a 911 caller asking for help. Officers searched the apartment and found the marijuana, according to the chief.Steele Police filed a report wiht the prosecuting attorney and warrants were issued for the pair. They were being held on $50,000 bond.