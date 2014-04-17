3 facing drug, gun charges after meth found in man's underwear - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 facing drug, gun charges after meth found in man's underwear

Dallas Woodford Jr. (Source: McCracken Co. SO) Dallas Woodford Jr. (Source: McCracken Co. SO)
Joseph B. Fletcher (Source: McCracken Co. SO) Joseph B. Fletcher (Source: McCracken Co. SO)
Casey Fletcher (Source: McCracken Co. SO) Casey Fletcher (Source: McCracken Co. SO)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says three adults are facing various drug and gun charges.

Dallas Woodford Jr., 27, of Spann Lane was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine, firearm enhanced trafficking in ecstasy and firearm enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia

Joseph B. Fletcher, 22, of Spann Lane was charged with promoting contraband, trafficking in methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence.

Casey L. Fletcher, 24, of Spann Lane was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment 2nd.

Deputies say the investigation began when they responded to a property dispute involving a gun at on Spann Lane in McCracken County.

A woman claimed that Dallas Woodford had threatened her with a gun over a property dispute.

Deputies learned that Woodford was a convicted felon unable to possess firearms or ammunition. While deputies were speaking to the involved parties at the home, they saw Joseph Fletcher trying to flee out of a window. Fletcher was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he was found to have crystal methamphetamine hidden in his underwear.

Detectives searched the home and seized more than 42 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 38 doses of ecstasy, marijuana, digital scales, smoking pipes, a loaded .380 handgun and $1600 that is believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

Detectives took Dallas Woodford and Casey Fletcher of the home into custody. Casey Fletcher’s 10-month-old child was home at the time deputies arrived and was released to family.

Dallas Woodford has been convicted of a number of felony burglaries in 2009 in McCracken County.

Investigators learned Joseph Fletcher had concealed the handgun in an air vent in the home just prior to officers arriving.

Members of the Graves County Sheriff’s Office assisted the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

