Mid-Continent to play final baseball series

Sports staff at Mid-Continent University wants the public to come out to support the team as it plays its final games.

Sports information director Tim Shaw says the baseball team has been able, through the generosity of several members of the community to continue their season at Mid-Continent University.

The university has announced it will close its doors.

The team will be playing their final home weekend series this weekend against William Woods University.

The games will take place on Friday and Saturday, with first pitch on Friday night at 6 p.m., and Saturday's Senior Day Double-Header starting at noon at Graves County High School.

Shaw says the university wants you to make plans to come to the ballpark. The students have been through a lot, according to Shaw, and it looks like this may be the last hurrah for MCU in any athletic competition here in Mayfield.

