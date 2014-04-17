Route 412 to be reduced for work in Dunklin County

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, Route 412 in Dunklin County will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs.

The section of roadway is located between Route AC and Route O.

Weather permitting, MoDot says the work will take place Thursday, April 17 through Monday, June 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

