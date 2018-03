AG Madigan at John A. Logan talking drug awareness

Attorney General Lisa Madigan is in southern Illinois to talk about drug awareness.Madigan is giving the keynote address at the Southern Illinois Drug Awareness Conference at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois.According to a news release, the event's organizer says the event be be more comprehensive than previous conferences."This is our 11th annual conference and this year we are taking a little different approach," said Organizer Michelle Hamilton. "We have dropped meth from the name and will target any an all of the illicit drugs being abused in our region. The mission is still the same, but we wanted to focus more on the issues our community is facing, and ht resources we have to help combat these issues."The conference luncheon will take place at noon.Look for more on this story tonight on Heartland News and kfvs12.com