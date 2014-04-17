US62 open in McCracken County after log truck overturns

A log truck overturned early Thursday morning on US62 in McCracken County.According to the sheriff's department, 44-year-old James Rowland of Princeton was driving a semi truck hauling timber west on US62 when the truck ran off the road near Kimbrell Drive and overturned.Rowland was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Crews are still on the scene, but the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the road is back open after being closed for debri cleanup.The crash happened just before 5 a.m.