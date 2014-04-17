Du Quoin missing child found safe

Authorities have located a Du Quoin child who had been missing since Wednesday afternoon.According to David Searby with Du Quoin EMA, 11-year-old Kameron M. Baumann was located at a friend's house early Thursday morning and is safe.Searby says media coverage prompted someone to alert authorities of Baumann's whereabouts.Baumann was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Keyes Park in Du Quoin.