Friends remember victim in Pemiscot Co. homicide, arson investigation, people take up 'cold water challenge' to raise money

Investigators say someone set fire to cover up the death of 60-year-old Roy Jerrolds. On Wednesday, friends and family gathered to remember Jerrolds. Law enforcement officers still haven't arrested anyone in connection to the homicide. Todd Tumminia went to Pemiscot County. He'll have the latest on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



If you’ve been on Facebook recently, you might have seen videos of people doing what is called the “cold water challenge.” People make videos of themselves jumping in cold water, then challenge others to do the same. Residents of Carter County are doing the challenge with a twist that helps out local charities. Kadee Brosseau was there and even took the challenge. You click here for the story.

Twenty-one people got sick after going to a Mount Vernon restaurant, two of them being sent to the hospital. The restaurant says it was all caused by a nurovirus, not food poisoning. Allison Twaits talked to the restaurant’s general manager. You can click here to see what he said.

A new proposal from the NCAA might allow for Divison I college athletes to get a couple extra helpings at the dinner table. The association’s legislative council voted athletes can get unlimited meals and snacks.

A 20-year veteran of the Illinois Department of Corrections was named Warden of Menard Correctional Center on Wednesday, April 16. Kim Butler is the first woman ever to serve as warden of maximum-security MCC. She will be the second woman to be appointed warden of an all-male, maximum security prison in Illinois history.

A family torn apart by murder packed into a Franklin County courthouse on Wednesday, April 16. The families of both John Adams and the victim, 52-year-old Kendra Turner Adams attended the hearing and clearly they are a family divided.

Officials at the financially struggling Mid-Continent University have decided to close the school on June 30. According to Mid-Continent University Chief of Staff Bill Bartleman, the school has almost 300 students on campus and roughly 600 online/off campus students.

Four people have been injured after an explosion at a company that creates ammunition products near the Hickman-Humphreys county lines. Fire departments from both counties are responding to the explosion at Rio Ammunition, 5892 Highway 230 West, that happened at about 3:50 p.m., according to Humphreys County officials.

In national news, the man arrested in a bomb hoax at the Boston Marathon finish line made a court appearance on Wednesday. Wearing a blue prison jumpsuit, Kevin Edson, 25, was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

