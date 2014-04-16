Mt. Vernon restaurant gives the 'all clear' after guests get sick

Copyright 2014

Twenty-one people got sick after going to a Mount Vernon Restaurant, two of them being sent to the hospital.The restaurant says it was all caused by a nurovirus, not food poisoning.Krieger's Sports Grill served more than 90 people the day the outbreak happened.The restaurant's general manager says the virus could have been brought in by a guest or transported food."You grab a spoon, the next person touches you, someone grabs the spoon after you,"said Susan Lynch, the restaurant manager.. Or it can be food, where if someone is sick and sneezes over the salad bar. It can be as simple as someone sneezes over a salad bar and that everyone who ate it afterwards can get sick from it."Lynch says the Health Department gave the green light that it is safe to eat at the restaurant.The staff is working with the local health department to learn more about safety and sanitation issues so that it never happens again.