Mt. Vernon restaurant gives the 'all clear' after guests get sic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mt. Vernon restaurant gives the 'all clear' after guests get sick

MOUNT VERNON, IL (KFVS) - Twenty-one people got sick after going to a Mount Vernon Restaurant, two of them being sent to the hospital.

The restaurant says it was all caused by a nurovirus, not food poisoning.

Krieger's Sports Grill served more than 90 people the day the outbreak happened.

The restaurant's general manager says the virus could have been brought in by a guest or transported food.

"You grab a spoon, the next person touches you, someone grabs the spoon after you,"said Susan Lynch, the restaurant manager.. Or it can be food, where if someone is sick and sneezes over the salad bar. It can be as simple as someone sneezes over a salad bar and that everyone who ate it afterwards can get sick from it."

Lynch says the Health Department gave the green light that it is safe to eat at the restaurant.

The staff is working with the local health department to learn more about safety and sanitation issues so that it never happens again.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly