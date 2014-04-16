SEMO basketball men, women have new signees

Help is on the way for the SEMO basketball team. Redhawks coach Dickey Nutt has announced the signings of David Williams and Marcus Wallace.

Williams is a 6'6", 205 pound forward. He was a three-year starter the University of North Carolina at Greensboro but decided not to play his senior season. Williams averaged over five-points and four-rebounds in 93 games for the Spartans. Coach Nutt calls him a ferocious rebounder and defender.

The Redhawks also sign All-State guard Marcus Wallace out of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Wallace was the starting point guard at Pulaski Academy where he averaged over 20-points, five-rebounds and five-assists per contest.

Coach Nutt says Wallace is a player the fans will enjoy and appreciate watching play.

Here's a name familiar to Heartland Hoops fans-Sikeston guard/forward J.T. Jones will play as a preferred walk-on for the Redhawks next season.

Jones was a big reason behind the Bulldogs success with his all-around style of play for coach Greg Holifield. He was Sikeston's leading scorer as a senior at over 19-points a contest and was a valuable contributor on the teams 30-0 state championship team in 2011. Over Jones' four-years at Sikeston the Bulldogs finished a remarkable 104-12.

Turning to women's hoops.

SEMO Head Coach Ty Margenthaler has also landed an outstanding player from the Heartland signing Dexter senior Hannah Noe. The 5'9" Noe averaged over 20-points as a senior scoring 16 points in the State Championship game for the Lady Bulldogs.

Noe was also named the SEMO Conference player of the year and helped lead Dexter to 90-wins over her four years.

The SEMO Women have also signed 5'11" inch post player Deja Jones from Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Jones played for the nationally ranked Riverdale Warriors.

