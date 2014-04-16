SEMO basketball men, women have new signees - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO basketball men, women have new signees

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Help is on the way for the SEMO basketball team. Redhawks coach Dickey Nutt has announced the signings of David Williams and Marcus Wallace.

Williams is a 6'6", 205 pound forward. He was a three-year starter the University of North Carolina at Greensboro but decided not to play his senior season. Williams averaged over five-points and four-rebounds in 93 games for the Spartans. Coach Nutt calls him a ferocious rebounder and defender.

The Redhawks also sign All-State guard Marcus Wallace out of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Wallace was the starting point guard at Pulaski Academy where he averaged over 20-points, five-rebounds and five-assists per contest.

Coach Nutt says Wallace is a player the fans will enjoy and appreciate watching play.

Here's a name familiar to Heartland Hoops fans-Sikeston guard/forward J.T. Jones will play as a preferred walk-on for the Redhawks next season.

Jones was a big reason behind the Bulldogs success with his all-around style of play for coach Greg Holifield. He was Sikeston's leading scorer as a senior at over 19-points a contest and was a valuable contributor on the teams 30-0 state championship team in 2011. Over Jones' four-years at Sikeston the Bulldogs finished a remarkable 104-12.

Turning to women's hoops.

SEMO Head Coach Ty Margenthaler has also landed an outstanding player from the Heartland signing Dexter senior Hannah Noe. The 5'9" Noe averaged over 20-points as a senior scoring 16 points in the State Championship game for the Lady Bulldogs.

Noe was also named the SEMO Conference player of the year and helped lead Dexter to 90-wins over her four years.

The SEMO Women have also signed 5'11" inch post player Deja Jones from Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Jones played for the nationally ranked Riverdale Warriors.

