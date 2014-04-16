College athletes could get unlimited food

A new proposal from the NCAA might allow for Division I college athletes to get a couple extra helpings at the dinner table.



The association's legislative council voted athletes can get unlimited meals and snacks.



The move comes on the heels of a University of Connecticut basketball player telling reporters at the tournament, that he sometimes goes to bed "starving" because he can't afford food.



The new proposal says Division one schools could provide their athletes unlimited meals and snacks in addition to the meal plan covered by the student's scholarship.



Right now, scholarship players are allowed three meals a day or a food stipend. This new proposal would apply to both scholarship and walk-on athletes. The NCAA says this is part of furthering their commitment to the student athletes.



Southeast Missouri State baseball coach Steve Bieser says he thinks these types of issues with players will come up more. He says players burn a lot of calories, and need to keep up on their nutrition.



I talked to a few students on Southeast Missouri State's campus. They have different opinions.



"The money has to come from somewhere, and money doesn't just fall from the sky, and so it must be being taken from other departments"



"They earn it I think because they do a lot, because they go to practice, school, then practice then play a game usually"



"Some of my guidelines for our players, try to eat five meals a day, and obviously we know if we're at three meals a day, and you're somebody who doesn't have the extra expenses to go out and get the extra two meals, then it is something that is a concern of mine, as well as anybody at our institution"



One local high school coach said he even think this would be a good idea on the high school level if funding would allow for it, to make sure the athletes get enough food.



None of this will be final until the Division I board of directors will meet on April 24th. This would go into effect August 1st.



The NCAA committee voted on a few other changes.



-Require a school staff member certified in CPR, first aid and arterial external defibrillation to be present at all physical, countable athletic activities.



-Reduce the penalty for a first positive test for street drugs during championships.



-Require football players to rest for at least three hours between practices during the preseason. Film review and team meetings will be allowed during this period.



-The penalty for testing positive for street drugs, including marijuana, will be reduced to half a season from a full season. Street drugs are not performing enhancing in nature, and this will encourage schools to provide student-athletes the necessary rehabilitation.



