Kennett City Council approves smoking ban - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kennett City Council approves smoking ban

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

Last night, the Kennett City Council passed the smoking ban that was approved by voters just over a week ago..

That means police can begin enforcing the ban.

Under the new ordinance, people can't smoke within 25-feet of outdoor playgrounds, nor any entrances to local businesses.

Private clubs and bars will be exempt from the ban.

  Kennett to enforce smoking ban following election

    Wednesday, April 9 2014 6:27 PM EDT
    It was a hot topic on the ballot Tuesday in Kennett where 68 percent of the voters that turned out decided to ban smoking in public places. However, it will be a while until it is put into place.
