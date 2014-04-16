NCAA proposes food for athletes - Mid-Continent closing - Pemiscot County arson reward

A reward is now being offered in connection to a deadly Mo. house fire.

A western Ky. school has announced its plans to close its doors (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist)

The NCAA on Tuesday proposed that athletes receive unlimited meals and snacks, the collegiate sports organization said in a news release.

Officials at the financially struggling Mid-Continent University have decided to close the school on June 30.

An overnight fire destroyed a home in Farmington, Missouri.

A reward is now being offered for information about a deadly house fire in Pemiscot County.

The Missouri Senate has endorsed legislation to renew an expiring prescription drug benefit for disabled seniors.

An assistant coach and teaching assistant at Murray High School has been charged in connection with an ongoing rape investigation by the Murray Police Department.

Murray State University now has a new president. Dr. Robert Davies is meeting with university leaders and attending campus events on Wednesday.

Todd Richards has Jackson-Notre Dame and St. Louis Cardinals highlights in sports.

