KSP in Mayfield searching for man in connection with terroristic threats

Kentucky State Police in Mayfield are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with terroristic threatening.

According to KSP, they began investigating Richard Morris Nall in 2012 after a report that he had allegedly been making threatening statements on the website Topix. They say Nall allegedly made specific threats toward multiple individuals, including members of the Kentucky State Police. Detectives were then able to recover evidence linking Nall to the offenses and got an arrest warrant. Since that time, police say Nall has not been found.

In March 2014, police say Nall again appeared online making more threats toward law enforcement. At this time, he is believed to be in the southern Graves County area. He may also be in the northwest Tennessee area.

Based upon statements made by Nall, police say is believed to be dangerous and should not be approached.

Nall is described as a white male, weighing about 135 pounds and standing about 5' 7" tall. He is 47-years-old, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Norris Nall is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or dial 911. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.