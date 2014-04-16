KSP in Mayfield searching for man in connection with terroristic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP in Mayfield searching for man in connection with terroristic threats

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Richard Morris Nall (Source: Kentucky State Police) Richard Morris Nall (Source: Kentucky State Police)
Richard Morris Nall (Source: Kentucky State Police) Richard Morris Nall (Source: Kentucky State Police)
MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky State Police in Mayfield are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with terroristic threatening.

According to KSP, they began investigating Richard Morris Nall in 2012 after a report that he had allegedly been making threatening statements on the website Topix. They say Nall allegedly made specific threats toward multiple individuals, including members of the Kentucky State Police. Detectives were then able to recover evidence linking Nall to the offenses and got an arrest warrant. Since that time, police say Nall has not been found.

In March 2014, police say Nall again appeared online making more threats toward law enforcement. At this time, he is believed to be in the southern Graves County area. He may also be in the northwest Tennessee area.

Based upon statements made by Nall, police say is believed to be dangerous and should not be approached.

Nall is described as a white male, weighing about 135 pounds and standing about 5' 7" tall. He is 47-years-old, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Norris Nall is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or dial 911. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly