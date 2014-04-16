Man accused of shooting, killing wife pleads not guilty - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of shooting, killing wife pleads not guilty

ohn Adams (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department) ohn Adams (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department)
Adams pleaded not guilty.
His niece says Adams only confessed after being questioned for hours and she thinks it's very possible he's covering for someone else in the house that day.
A family torn apart by murder pack into a Franklin County courthouse today.

The families of both John Adams and the victim, 52- year-old Kendra Turner Adams attended today’s hearing and clearly they are a family divided.

After his arrest, police told us Adams admitted to shooting his wife in the head.

But today in court, Adams pleaded not guilty to both counts of first degree murder

His niece says Adams only confessed after being questioned for hours and she thinks it’s very possible he’s covering for someone else in the house that day.

“He thought that since they were looking at him, he might as well say he done it and now he wishes and prays to go that he didn't’t do it, that he didn't’t confess and I think justice will come out in the end and everyone will see that he is innocent,” says Virginia Hahs.

But it’s clear Adams’ step son does not believe that, yelling at him as deputies led him out of the courthouse.

A jury trial is set for July.

Adams will remain in the in jail until his next court date on a $2 million bond.

Adams' wife died from a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

Police found his wife Kendra's body at their home on March 31.



