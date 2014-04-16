Summer job opportunities available at Rend Lake - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Summer job opportunities available at Rend Lake

USAJOBs.gov is now accepting applications to fill summer positions at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers facilities, including Rend Lake, through the Pathways program.

Rend Lake is one of the many locations that will be hiring students for summer employment through the Pathways program. These positions are open to current students enrolled at least half-time in high school, vocational, technical, undergraduate, graduate or professional programs.

The Pathways "Internship" Program is a paid student internship program that offers a clear path to Federal careers for students from high school through post-graduate school and provides meaningful training and career development opportunities for individuals who are at the beginning of their Federal service.

To apply, all applicants must first create a USAJOBS account by logging into the www.usajobs.gov web site. Once the applicant has his/her USAJOBS account set up, they can also create "Saved Searches" to receive email notifications when new jobs are announced that meet a specific criteria. All Pathways Program positions are announced on www.usajobs.gov. Internship and Recent Graduates Job Announcements can be found at https://www.usajobs.gov/StudentsAndGrads.

Rend Lake’s announcement for Pathway Internship applicants for the summer of 2014 is now available for self nomination at the following announcement number: SWGI149186511064238PR. The Rend Lake announcement will close on Monday, April 21.

Every vacancy announcement lists the required documents that must be uploaded with your application package. Most Pathways positions require a resume and either a transcript showing current enrollment in a qualifying degree program or degree completion. Veterans will need to provide additional documentation as described in the announcement.

The following is a link to some helpful tips for creating an effective resume: https://help.usajobs.gov/index.php/Most_Effective_Resumes.

