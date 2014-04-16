Graves Co. high school students excel in state competition - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves Co. high school students excel in state competition

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
The Graves County High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America recently participated in the organization's state leadership conference in Louisville.

These students placed in competition in their events: first place: Mitchell McClure and Mitul Ahmed-Mobile Application Development; second place: Audrie Lamb-Public Speaking I and Eric Vogt-Mr. FBLA; third place: Tyler Adams, Lindsey Thompson, and Katie Crowley-Partnership with Business Project; fourth place: Ryan Overby-Business Math; Melissa LaClair-Intro to Business Communication; Garrett Bell, Eric Vogt, and Isaac Marrs-Local Chapter Annual Business Report; Personal Finance-Ty Wilson.

All competitors who placed among the top three in their events are eligible to attend the National FBLA Leadership Conference in June in Nashville, Tenn. Graves County's chapter adviser is business teacher Mechelle Gattis.

Pictured here, from left, are (front row) Audrie Lamb, Melissa LaClair, Katie Crowley, Lindsey Thompson,Tyler Adams, (back row) Ty Wilson, Isaac Marrs, Garrett Bell, Mitul Ahmed, Mitchell McClure, and Eric Vogt. Not pictured is Ryan Overby.

