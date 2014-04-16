WKCTC students win business awards at state competition

Four West Kentucky Community and Technical College Phi Beta Lambda students came home with business awards from the 2014 State Leadership Conference held at Georgetown College just outside Lexington on April 11-12.

Ashley Keen of Graves County and Carol Hoffmann of McCracken County placed first in the Integrated Marketing Campaign category. Keen also placed third in Retail Management.

Asheley Thomas of McCracken County placed second in the Accounting Principles and Management Concepts categories.

Alexa Morgan, a Marshall County High School junior and WKCTC dual credit student, placed first in Sports Management and Marketing and third in Contemporary Sports Issues.

“I am so proud of the accomplishments of our students,” said Tiffinee Morgan, WKCTC Office Systems Technology program coordinator and Phi Beta Lambda advisor. “They worked hard on their events and it really paid off.”

Colleges and universities from across Kentucky participate in the annual competition. In addition to WKCTC, Elizabethtown Community and Technical College and Madisonville Community College also competed in the conference.

The students are now eligible to attend the national conference and compete in their respective events in June.

PBL is a non-profit educational association for students preparing for careers in business, entrepreneurial or business-related fields. The association prepares students for employment by promoting business leadership, increasing understanding of American free enterprise, establishing career goals, encouraging scholarship, promoting efficient money management, and developing character and self-confidence.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.