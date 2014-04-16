Graves High student wins technology award

Graves County High School student Melissa Shankle recently was selected as a Kentucky winner of the National Center for Women and Information Technology Award.

It honors young women at the high school level for their computing-related achievements and interests. Shankle is a student in teacher Jim Whitaker's Advanced Placement computer science course. She is one of several students taking advantage of the computer science courses offered at GCHS.

The high school currently is working to expand its computer science course offerings through the Project Lead The Way program.

