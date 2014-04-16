Cape Farmer's Market to open April 17 for the season

The Cape Farmer's Market will open Thursday, April 17 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The market will now be located on the West Park Mall back parking lot, Mt. Auburn entrance.

It will be held every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., or until sold out, from April 17 through November 20. It includes fresh produce and homemade offerings all locally sourced from throughout the area.

The Cape Riverfront Market will open in May. It takes place on Saturday mornings in May through October in downtown Cape Girardeau.



