Paducah police arrest 'armed, dangerous' man wanted after chase

Paducah police say an "armed and dangerous" man who fled from police in a stolen vehicle early Wednesday has been arrested.

According to police, Michael W. Gouin, 28, of Paducah was arrested in the Lone Oak area.

At around 4:23 p.m. a customer inside K-Mart reported seeing Gouin.



Police then responded to the area of KMart. An officer found him on Nolan Drive and after a brief chase and search, police say Gouin was arrested on three outstanding warrants.

He was charged with fleeing or evading police and was served a McCracken County warrant charging him with reckless driving, speeding 26 mph or greater, wanton endangerment first of a police officer, possession of controlled substance first (methamphetamine), fleeing or evading police first (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police 1 (on foot), receiving stole property, a Graves County bench warrant and a Calloway County warrant.



An officer reported he spotted a 2000 Honda, reported stolen Monday, and tried to stop it about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on James Sanders Boulevard near Hinkleville Road.

Police say the car stopped briefly, and a female passenger got out. The woman confirmed that 28-year-old Michael W. Gouin of Paducah was driving the vehicle.

Gouin fled after letting the female passenger out.

Gouin then headed east on Interstate 24 at speeds in excess of 100 mph. He turned onto Lone Oak Road, and fled south to Krebs Station Road.

Gouin ended up on Ivo Wurth Road, where he drove into a field and the Honda became stuck. He then fled on foot.

Officers were unable to locate Gouin, and police are warning residents in the area to remain alert.

Authorities said he has been known to be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Officers found a small bag of suspected methamphetamine in the Honda after Gouin abandoned it. Gouin faces charges, including possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.

