New Murray State president meets with school leaders

Dr. Robert Davies (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist) Dr. Robert Davies (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist)
MURRAY, KY

Murray State University now has a new president.

Dr. Robert Davies is meeting with university leaders and attending campus events on Wednesday.

Davies becomes the 13th president of Murray State.

He talked about his goals for the future of the university.

Murray State's Board of Regents voted unanimously in March to hire Davies from Eastern Oregon University as the University's president.

Davies is expected to officially start on July 14.

He will replace Tim Miller, who has been interim president since mid-2013 following the departure of Randy Dunn.

