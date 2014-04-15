'Clothes for Kids' program presented with $1,500 check - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Clothes for Kids' program presented with $1,500 check

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Fowler Bonan Founation) (Source: Fowler Bonan Founation)
A southern Illinois corporation presented a $1,500 check to the Fowler-Bonan Foundation recently in support of its "Clothes for Kids" program.

The foundation provides new clothing and shoes for underprivileged school children throughout southern Illinois. In 2013 they assisted a total of 416 children in southern Illinois.

"Aisin is proud to be a part of the southern Illinois community and strives to be a good corporate citizen," said Aisin Mfg. Illinois President Fumihiko Sugiura. "In doing so, we are pleased to support activities like the Fowler-Bonan Foundation. We hope this will help children in need."

For more information on the Fowler-Bonan Foundation, you can click here.

Aisin Mfb. Illinois, LLC is located in the REDCO Industrial Park area in Marion. It manufactures sunroofs and door components for automotive manufacturers including Toyota, GM and Subaru.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly