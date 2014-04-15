'Clothes for Kids' program presented with $1,500 check

A southern Illinois corporation presented a $1,500 check to the Fowler-Bonan Foundation recently in support of its "Clothes for Kids" program.The foundation provides new clothing and shoes for underprivileged school children throughout southern Illinois. In 2013 they assisted a total of 416 children in southern Illinois."Aisin is proud to be a part of the southern Illinois community and strives to be a good corporate citizen," said Aisin Mfg. Illinois President Fumihiko Sugiura. "In doing so, we are pleased to support activities like the Fowler-Bonan Foundation. We hope this will help children in need."For more information on the Fowler-Bonan Foundation, you can click here.Aisin Mfb. Illinois, LLC is located in the REDCO Industrial Park area in Marion. It manufactures sunroofs and door components for automotive manufacturers including Toyota, GM and Subaru

