5 injured in crash on MO 21 in Centerville

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CENTERVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Five people were injured after a crash on MO 21 in Centerville, Mo. on Tuesday morning, April 15.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wanda Atkins, 72, of Centerville, Mo. was driving a 2007 Ford Explorer southbound when she crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Genie Welch, 29, of Livingston, Ill.

Atkins' passenger, 81-year-old Kenneth Atkins, was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis-area hospital. MSHP said Kenneth Atkins had serious injuries and Wanda Atkins had moderate injuries. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Ellington, Mo.

Welch and her passengers, a 7-year-old girl, 30-year-old Emma Welch and 60-year-old Ruth Welch were also taken by ambulance to an Ellington hospital. MSHP said all four had minor injuries.

According to the highway patrol Kenneth and Wanda Atkins were the only two not wearing seat belts.

