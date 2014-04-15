Mississippi County without public administrator since beginning of year

Frustration still lingers in Mississippi County after the death of the county public administrator, Richard Reed.

He died at the beginning of the year and some there say the vacancy has left several people financially stranded.

For those who don't know, the public administrator is someone who helps the less fortunate in their county, people with mental handicaps or the elderly without family. The administrator pays their bills and helps them stay current.

Former Mississippi County Administrator Richard Reed died at the beginning of the year, and so far, no one has been appointed by Governor Nixon to fill his shoes.

We spoke with Tom Graham on Tuesday, April 15 who was a good friend of Reed's. He said after Reed's death he stepped in to take over the duties for which Reed was responsible.

Currently, Scotty County Public Administrator Pam Dirnberger is helping in Mississippi County.

It's a tough job and something Graham said requires someone's full attention.

His question is why it's taken so long for Missouri Governor Jay Nixon to appoint someone to take over Reed's position on a permanent basis.

"It seems to me it doesn't take 3 months to get a decision made to fill the vacancy and it's past time," Graham said.

According to Graham, other public administrator positions in other counties have been filled by Nixon in a matter of weeks.

Governor Nixon was in the Heartland last week. We asked him about this issue and he told Heartland News he had no comment, but would be issuing a press release very soon. As of now, we have not received any press release.

