Current contract for Sikeston animal shelter is up, city looking at other options - East Cape Girardeau to have full-time police officer

Current contract for Sikeston Humane Society is almost up and city leaders are looking at other options.

Three days remain for proposals to be submitted to Sikeston city leaders for those that want to run the animal shelter services. The current contract with the Sikeston Area Humane Society is up, and the city council is looking at other options. Todd Tumminia has been following this story and will have more on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

The community of East Cape Girardeau has recently started its own police department. Local officials say they need it because of increased crime rates. Kadee Brosseau talked to Officer William Gibson who currently works part-time as the East Cape Girardeau police officer, but next month will be on patrol full-time.

The AFFI Warrior Program provides equipped vehicles to Illinois soldiers who have lost limbs serving in Iraq or Afghanistan. This year, they’ll be providing a vehicle to a soldier from the Heartland. Allison Twaits talked to Jared Bullock and the West Frankfort firefighter that got the ball rolling on the project. You can click here for the story.

Boston police have confirmed they are investigating two unattended backpacks found near the Boston Marathon finish line on Tuesday. Via their Twitter account, Boston authorities said the bomb squad is currently on the scene and are asking pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area in and around the finish line.

A reward is now being offered for information about a deadly house fire in Pemiscot County. A $5,000 reward is available for anyone with information about the fire just south of Portageville on April 10.

In national news, two South Dakota girls on their way to an end-of-the-school-year party at a gravel pit in May 1971 drove off a country road and into a creek where their remains lay hidden until last fall when a drought brought their car into view, authorities said Tuesday.

