RLC nursing program students visit medical helicopter team

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
The Rend Lake College Associate Degree of Nursing program students visited with members of Air Evac, based out of Mt. Vernon, Tuesday afternoon, April 14 on the Ina campus.

The students will have a pinning ceremony on Thursday, May 15 and will graduate on Saturday, May 17. The program prepares the students for the state licensure examination.

Pictured is Sarah Anderson (Mulkeytown), Alicia Barnes (Woodlawn), Taylor Belmont (Wayne City), Katie Blagg (Thompsonville), Alisha Capps (Mt. Vernon), Cory Capps (Belle Rive), Jamie Carney (Benton), Kaitlyn Catron (Ina), Breanna Choisser (West Frankfort), Hillary Dinkins (Elkville), Susan Dismore (Mt. Vernon), Aaron Dunn (Mt. Vernon), April Emery (Scheller), Michael Fritts (Du Quoin), Julie Gerner (Benton), Amy Giacomo (Pinckneyville), Candy Guern (Centralia), Nancy Gunter (McLeansboro), Mackenzie Haeuber (Woodlawn), Bryce Hamburger (Du Quoin), Christina Hart (Opdyke), Adriene Helmer (Du Quoin), Theresa Hewlett (Thompsonville), Chelsea Hill (Du Quoin), Deana Hill (Mt. Vernon), Penny Huff (Christopher), Allyssa Jones (Benton), Emmalee Jones (Mt. Vernon), Mackenzie Kerley (Logan), Randee Kurtz (Tamaroa), Dristi Lamichhane (Bonnie), Amy Lampley (Thompsonville), Helena Lenard (McLeansboro), Abbey Mathis (Du Quoin), Trisha McPheeters (Dix), Susan Mendenall (West Frankfort), Stephanie Moore (Dix), Tiffany Moore (Thompsonville), Connie Owens (Mt. Vernon), Josh Owens (Waltonville), Amber Page (Benton), Rachel Pisoni (Herrin), Amy Restoff (Du Quoin), Sherri Robinson (Mt. Vernon), Donna Sawmiller (Sesser), Bart Shurtz (Valier), Marlo Smith (Mt. Vernon), Ashley Spetter (Ewing), Ashlee Summers (Benton), Caitlyn Tuthill (Du Quoin), Julie Vortriede (Pinckneyville), Jenni Vosburgh (Mt. Vernon), Casey Wininger (Mt. Vernon), Cameron Yosanovich (Christopher), and Heather Zuber (Mt. Vernon).

