Kelso man facing sexual related charges

A Kelso, Missouri man is in custody on sexual related charges, according to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter.

Justin A. Williams, 22, was charged with statutory rape and child molestation.

According to Sheriff Walter, his office received a call Monday afternoon reporting that Williams was molesting a young girl at a Kelso home. He said shortly before officers arrived on scene, Williams ran from the home. Within about 10 minutes, Sheriff Walter said Williams was found and taken into custody.

During the investigation, Williams was questioned by a detective regarding the alleged incident and confessed to unlawful behavior with a 6-year-old girl.

Williams is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.