Three Rivers Student Ambassadors present $1,000 check to UCAN

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Three Rivers College's Student Ambassadors recently presented a $1,000 check to the United Cancer Assistance Network of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The donation will go toward helping UCAN provide support and services for local cancer patients.

Pictured from left to right: Dr. Devin Stephenson, President of Three Rivers College; Chris Adams, Director of Enrollment Services; Allen Blackman, Ryan Dement, and Dustin Chaney, Student Ambassadors; Melody Melloy, UCAN Poplar Bluff; Molly Lee, Shataria Flye, Arisa Coffer, and Amanda Walton, Student Ambassadors; and Jennifer Wendler, Welcome Center Manager.

