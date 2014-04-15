New officer for East Cape - Vehicle for a veteran - Entertaining flight attendant

The AFFI Warrior Program provides equipped vehicles to Illinois soldiers who have lost limbs serving in Iraq or Afghanistan.

It's a first for East Cape Girardeau. The small community has just started its own police department. Some say they need it because of increased crime. Kadee Brosseau talked with the new officer today and talked with locals. See her story on Heartland News at Five.



A mistrial has been declared in the trial of a man accused in the 2007 death of a southern Illinois woman.

A reward is now being offered for information about a deadly house fire in Pemiscot County.

A house fire in Makanda, Illinois caused significant damage on today.

Jason and April Lloyd have a room inside their Dyersburg house ready for their son Samuel. The only problem is that Sam is not there, and they are waiting each day for him to be able to come home. Little Samuel was legally theirs in September of 2013. Now, nearly a year later, he is still not home with his adopted family.

The deadline for filing income taxes for 2013 is here, and many are still scrambling to get it done. According to IRS.gov, nearly 100 million tax returns have been filed so far, and they expect to receive millions more by midnight April 15.



The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public’s help in growing monarch populations

It's virtually unheard of that a flight attendant gets an ovation after reading the safety instructions before takeoff, but Southwest Airlines passengers got more entertainment than they expected.

Video of a contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune' is quickly going viral - but not because of how impressive his performance was. Julian Batts, a freshman at Indiana University, repeatedly failed to solve puzzles in an embarrassing fashion.

