Mo. DED releases March 2014 jobs report

Data released Tuesday, April 15 by the Missouri Department of Economic Development showed that Missouri employers added 3,500 jobs while the state's unemployment rate increased to 6.7 percent in March.

The U.S. unemployment rate for March was also 6.7 percent.

According to the DED, the construction industry added 2,000 jobs in March, continuing its growth from the previous month. Manufacturing employment also increased, adding 400 jobs in durable goods and 900 jobs in nondurable goods. The over the year manufacturing employment growth now totals 4,800 jobs. Education and health services added 1,600 jobs, and wholesale trade plus administrative, support and waste management services industries each added 1,200 new jobs.

For more information, you can visit the DED

