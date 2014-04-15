Makanda home significantly damaged after fire

A house fire in Makanda, Illinois caused significant damage on Tuesday, April 15.

The house is on Old Highway 51 just north of Makanda.

According to Fire Chief Jim Billberback, a stove was left on and caught fire while nobody was home. He said the fire spread throughout the kitchen until crews came and put out the fire. They got the call around 1:30 p.m.

Chief Billberback said there was significant damage in the kitchen area, and smoke and water damage throughout the home.

No people were injured, but a cat did not survive the fire.

The homeowner said he feels he will be able to rebuild.

