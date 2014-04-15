Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office to host National Prescription Dr - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office to host National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick announced that the Williamson County Sheriff's Office will participate in another National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will be at the Williamson County Administrative Complex at 407 North Monroe Street in Marion, Ill.

It allows people to drop off an expired, unused or unneeded prescription medication at local collection sites. Agents from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration will pick up the medication for destruction in an environmentally acceptable way.

The Williamson County collection site will also have "sharps" containers available for disposal of needles and syringes.

This is a free and completely anonymous service.

It is a nationwide event, with local law enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Administration partnering to host collection sites across the country. In southern Illinois, West Frankfort, Herrin, Carbondale, West City, Cobden, Shawneetown, Pinckneyville and Du Quoin police departments, the Saline, Union and Massac County Sheriff's Offices, and the John A. Logan and Rend Lake College Campus Security Officers are also hosting collection sites.

For more information, you can click here.

