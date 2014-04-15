Graves Co. high school students bring music, fun, color to 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'

Graves County High School Fine Arts Academy students brought music, fun and color to "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" the weekend before Easter.

They performed the family-friendly retelling of the Old Testament story with music by Andrew Lloyd Weber and lyrics by Tim Rice.

Drama teacher LaVerne Waldrop directed the show, starring GCHS senior Buddy Jackson as Joseph. It all took place in the school district's Performing Arts Center. Students in all areas of the Fine Arts Academy will present Curtain Call at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 24.

Historically, the show has featured the various performing arts programs of GCHS. That again will be the case this year; however, it also will feature a number of students of various ages who performed in the Graves County's Got Talent show in January.

Tickets also will be available at the box office the evening of the show, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults. They may be purchased in advance by phoning 270-674-1556 or 270-328-1556.

