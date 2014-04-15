Graves Co. high school students bring music, fun, color to 'Jose - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves Co. high school students bring music, fun, color to 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Photo by Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools) (Photo by Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County High School Fine Arts Academy students brought music, fun and color to "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" the weekend before Easter.

They performed the family-friendly retelling of the Old Testament story with music by Andrew Lloyd Weber and lyrics by Tim Rice.

Drama teacher LaVerne Waldrop directed the show, starring GCHS senior Buddy Jackson as Joseph. It all took place in the school district's Performing Arts Center. Students in all areas of the Fine Arts Academy will present Curtain Call at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 24.

Historically, the show has featured the various performing arts programs of GCHS. That again will be the case this year; however, it also will feature a number of students of various ages who performed in the Graves County's Got Talent show in January.

Tickets also will be available at the box office the evening of the show, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults. They may be purchased in advance by phoning 270-674-1556 or 270-328-1556.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly