2 injured after crash at Lone Oak Rd., Clinton Rd. intersection

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on April 15 at the intersection of Lone Oak Road and Clinton Road.

The crash happened around 10 a.m.

According to deputies, an investigation showed that 72-year-old Syndal Jones of Hickory, Ky. was going south on Lone Oak Road in a silver 2010 Ford Edge when she failed to stop for the red light at the intersection of Clinton Road. As a result, they say Jones was hit on the passenger side by a gray 2001 Chevy Silverado driven by 42-year-old Edward Badger of LaCenter.

Badger was trying to turn left onto Lone Oak Road off of Clinton Road when the crash happened.

Jones and Badger's passenger, 46-year-old Leonard Lawler of Paducah, were taken to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff's department, traffic was restricted to one lane on Lone Oak Road for about 45 minutes for investigation and clean up.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, Jason's Towing, Meadow's Towing and Lone Oak Fire Department.

