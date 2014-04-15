Mistrial declared in trial of man accused in 2007 death - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mistrial declared in trial of man accused in 2007 death

Elijah Lacy Elijah Lacy
Falon Taylor Falon Taylor
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

A mistrial has been declared in the trial of a man accused in the 2007 death of a southern Illinois woman.

Elijah S. Lacy, 28, of Carbondale was arrested in Orange County, California on charges of first-degree murder and home invasion.

Lacy was charged in the death of Falon Taylor on Jan. 6, 2007.

However, a judge dismissed the charges in 2010 saying Lacy's rights to a speedy trial had been violated.

Then, the Illinois Supreme Court reversed the decision on July 11, 2013, so another warrant was issued for Lacy's arrest.

Lacy was still in California awaiting extradition to Jackson County, Illinois

Then on Tuesday, April 15, 2014, Lacy requested that MUthe court appoint him a new attorney because he claimed there was a conflict of interest,

Lacy has been appointed a new attorney.

Now, the new attorney will have time to look at the case. Then, a new trial date will be set.

Once everyone is ready, they will select a new jury.

