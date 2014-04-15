5 southeast Missouri students selected for agribusiness academy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 southeast Missouri students selected for agribusiness academy

Five students from southeast Missouri will have the chance to learn about agricultural careers.

Thirty high school students from across the state were selected to attend the 2014 Missouri Agribusiness Academy. It's a program for sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related college degrees and careers.

The group will spend the first week of June visiting the University of Missouri in Columbia, Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Trans Ova Genetics in Chillicothe, Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, and North Missouri Produce Auction in Jamesport. They will also visit Ameri-Pac, St. Joseph Stockyards, Eagle Communications and Lifeline Foods, all in St. Joseph. The students will end their week with a graduation ceremony at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

Taylor Berghaus of Ironton, Sara Gholson of Jackson, Litany Maize and Alison Porter of Farmington and Morgan Taylor of Doniphan are representing the Southeast District.

To be eligible for the Agribusiness Academy, students must come from a farming family or be an active member of the National FFA Organization or 4-H.

