Political Clean-up

By: Arnold Wyrick

Carbondale, Illinois - For months just about every roadway throughout Southern Illinois has been dotted with political signs from candidates. Now that the election is over, just how much longer will we have to see these signs flapping in the breeze? In some areas it's only a matter of days.

"The candidates have 5 days from election day. The city seeks voluntary compliance through door hangers after that time. And other types of requests to simply remove the signs," says Carbondale City Attorney Deborah Nelson.

Illinois Representative Mike Bost of the 115th District, hit the campaign sign trail early Thursday morning removing his political signs from alongside roadways.

"If you put the signs out, you need to pick them up. And so we do, and it's a process you go through. And some of them you're able to keep for the next election. Others you realize the person isn't going to run again, so you set those aside," said Representative Mike Bost.

Not all candidates are so quick in removing their signs though, and if they don't, the city of Carbondale can issue them a citation, for violating the city's ordinance.

"Citations can be issued with fines ranging from $10.00 to $750.00, at the discretion of the judge, if they refuse to ultimately remove illegal signs," said Nelson.

In some cases though candidates are still trying to recover from the election, and not worrying about cleaning up their campaign signs.