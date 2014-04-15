Carbondale police searching for 3 suspects in alleged beating

Carbondale police are searching for three suspects in connection with an alleged beating on April 12 around 12 a.m.

According to police, on April 13 they received a report of a beating.

They say the victim was walking in the 500 block of South Rawlings Street when he was allegedly beat up. The victim returned home and was treated at a northern Illinois hospital for serious injuries.

The suspects are described as three black men and one had a gun during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-COPS (2677).

