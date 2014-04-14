Paducah police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

The Paducah Police Department is asking for help finding a 14-year-old boy.

Police say Austin Wayne Draffen left Paducah Middle School at around 12 p.m. on Monday, April 14 and hasn't been seen since.

He is described as a white male, 5', 6" tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They say Monica F. Adams reported her son, Draffen, left the school about noon. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, a multi-colored Knicks hat and white high-top tennis shoes.

The Paducah Middle School is located at 342 Lone Oak Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or West Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

They say there is currently no photo of Draffen available.



