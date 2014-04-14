Heartland runner ready for Boston Marathon this year - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland runner ready for Boston Marathon this year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

One year ago, two homemade bombs went off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. The explosions killed three people and injured 260 others.

A few days later, one of the suspects was dead and another captured after a shootout with police.

Heartland runners, like Joe Windeknecht, say nothing will stop them from running. Windeknecht said last year was the first time he ever ran in the Boston Marathon.

"I mean it's the pinnacle of all marathons," Windeknecht said . "It's the one that has been around the longest."

One-hundred-and-eighteen years to be exact, although the 2013 Boston Marathon may be the one no one will ever forget.

"There's just so much more to me than just running a marathon," Windeknecht said. "I don't know being this far away and being half way across the country if I'll do it every year but i'm definitely going to do it this year and it's going to hold a true meaning in my heart for the rest of my life."

Windeknecht said he receives information almost daily from organizers relating to security.

He told me that's not going to be an issue for him.

"Don't bring this," Windeknecht said. "Don't bring that. All things you would expect after what had happened last year because there will be 3 to 4 times the security than there was last year."

