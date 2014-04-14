Ky. governor signs bill banning sale of e-cigarettes to kids - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ky. governor signs bill banning sale of e-cigarettes to kids

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear signed Senate Bill 109 into law, banning the sale of all types of e-cigarettes to minors.

The governor specifically urged legislators to pass this bill during his State of the Commonwealth in January, and identified this effort as a key part of his legislative agenda.

"We have the highest rates of youth smoking in the country," said Gov. Beshear. "And we know that if we can keep our children from trying cigarettes - including e-cigarettes- before the age of 18, they are significantly less likely to become smokers later in life. I commend the General Assembly for passing this important bill."

SB 109 prohibits the sales of all types of e-cigarettes to minors, regardless of whether the devices use nicotine.

You can click here for more information on kyhealthnow.

